This special Fine Wine Encounter will bring top producers together under one roof to showcase the evolution of Mediterranean and Balkan wines.

Your ticket will give you full access to the Grand Tasting rooms, promising an unforgettable day as you walk around, taste and savour some of the best wines from the Mediterranean and Balkan regions.

Please note that the Grand Tasting and the Masterclass are two separate events. The Masterclass ticket does not give you access to the Grand Tasting.