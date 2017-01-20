Masterclass

11am - Explore the Tuscan Coast

£55

Speaker: Peter McCombie, Master of Wine

Tenuta di San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri 2010

Michele Satta, Piastraia, Bolgheri 2010

Grattamacco, Bolgheri Superiore 2010

Tenuta di Valgiano, Colline Lucchesi 2010

Colle Massari, Poggio Lombrone, Montecucco 2010

Tenuta di Ghizzano, Veneroso 2010

Podere La Regola, La Regola 2010

Oliviero Toscani, OT 2010

Sassotondo, San Lorenzo 2010

Tenuta delle Ripalte, Aleatico, Passito dell’Elba 2012

Fattoria di Montechiari, Merlot 2010

1.30pm - Regional Stars from Greece

£55

Speaker: Nico Manessis, author and DWWA Regional Chair for Greece

Domaine Karanika, Xinomavro Brut, Florina 2015

Gentilini, Robola, Kephalonia 2016

Vassaltis Vineyards, Assyrtiko, Santorini 2015

Gerovassiliou, Malagousia, Epanomi 2016

Diamantakis, Vidiano, Crete 2016

Douloufakis, Dafnios Liatiko, Crete 2015

Domaine Zafeirakis, Limniona, Thessaly 2014

Avantis Estate, Agios Chronos, Euboea 2012

Mitravelas Estate, Old Vineyards, Nemea 2013

Thymiopoulos Vineyards, Earth and Sky, Naoussa 2015

4pm - Discover the Elegance of Priorat

£55

Moderator: Sarah Jane Evans MW, Decanter World Wine Awards co-Chair for Spain & Sherry

Speakers: René Barbier, founder and owner of Clos Mogador; Christopher Cannan, founder and owner of Clos Figueras

Clos Mogador 2013, 2008

Manyetes 2014, 2002

Clos Figueres 2013, 2009, 2006

Espectacle 2014, 2007, 2005

The new generation of wines from the Tuscan Coast retain the glamour of the Super Tuscans while benefitting from modern expertise and new investment. Stretching from Lucca and Pisa in the north down through Bolgheri to the Maremma, the coastal region of Tuscany is now producing some of Italy’s finest wines. Join Peter McCombie, Master of Wine, as he leads you through the pioneers of this region, tasting a line-up of outstanding wines from the superb 2010 vintage.Greece has a fascinating landscape with an array of unique soil types and indigenous grapes. Join Greek wine expert Nico Manessis as he presents ten stunning wines from artisan producers across the islands and mainland. This masterclass will illustrate the extraordinary diversity of this area as you taste and discover the exciting styles of wine Greece has to offer today.Clos Mogador is one of the emblemic wine estates of Priorat in Spain. It is owned by René Barbier, the founding father of the ‘new wave’ of producers that have put Priorat firmly on the map as a world-class wine region. As well as producing Manyetes, Barbier’s meticulous team is also responsible for the vinification of Christopher Cannan’s Clos Figueres. In this masterclass you will taste a line-up of spectacular wines that express the unique terroir of Priorat – a land of steep slopes, unforgiving slate soils and ancient vines.