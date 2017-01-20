Masterclass
11am - Explore the Tuscan Coast
£55
Speaker: Peter McCombie, Master of WineThe new generation of wines from the Tuscan Coast retain the glamour of the Super Tuscans while benefitting from modern expertise and new investment. Stretching from Lucca and Pisa in the north down through Bolgheri to the Maremma, the coastal region of Tuscany is now producing some of Italy’s finest wines. Join Peter McCombie, Master of Wine, as he leads you through the pioneers of this region, tasting a line-up of outstanding wines from the superb 2010 vintage.
- Tenuta di San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri 2010
- Michele Satta, Piastraia, Bolgheri 2010
- Grattamacco, Bolgheri Superiore 2010
- Tenuta di Valgiano, Colline Lucchesi 2010
- Colle Massari, Poggio Lombrone, Montecucco 2010
- Tenuta di Ghizzano, Veneroso 2010
- Podere La Regola, La Regola 2010
- Oliviero Toscani, OT 2010
- Sassotondo, San Lorenzo 2010
- Tenuta delle Ripalte, Aleatico, Passito dell’Elba 2012
- Fattoria di Montechiari, Merlot 2010
1.30pm - Regional Stars from Greece
£55
Speaker: Nico Manessis, author and DWWA Regional Chair for GreeceGreece has a fascinating landscape with an array of unique soil types and indigenous grapes. Join Greek wine expert Nico Manessis as he presents ten stunning wines from artisan producers across the islands and mainland. This masterclass will illustrate the extraordinary diversity of this area as you taste and discover the exciting styles of wine Greece has to offer today.
- Domaine Karanika, Xinomavro Brut, Florina 2015
- Gentilini, Robola, Kephalonia 2016
- Vassaltis Vineyards, Assyrtiko, Santorini 2015
- Gerovassiliou, Malagousia, Epanomi 2016
- Diamantakis, Vidiano, Crete 2016
- Douloufakis, Dafnios Liatiko, Crete 2015
- Domaine Zafeirakis, Limniona, Thessaly 2014
- Avantis Estate, Agios Chronos, Euboea 2012
- Mitravelas Estate, Old Vineyards, Nemea 2013
- Thymiopoulos Vineyards, Earth and Sky, Naoussa 2015
4pm - Discover the Elegance of Priorat
£55
Moderator: Sarah Jane Evans MW, Decanter World Wine Awards co-Chair for Spain & Sherry
Speakers: René Barbier, founder and owner of Clos Mogador; Christopher Cannan, founder and owner of Clos FiguerasClos Mogador is one of the emblemic wine estates of Priorat in Spain. It is owned by René Barbier, the founding father of the ‘new wave’ of producers that have put Priorat firmly on the map as a world-class wine region. As well as producing Manyetes, Barbier’s meticulous team is also responsible for the vinification of Christopher Cannan’s Clos Figueres. In this masterclass you will taste a line-up of spectacular wines that express the unique terroir of Priorat – a land of steep slopes, unforgiving slate soils and ancient vines.
- Clos Mogador 2013, 2008
- Manyetes 2014, 2002
- Clos Figueres 2013, 2009, 2006
- Espectacle 2014, 2007, 2005
