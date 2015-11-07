Terms & Conditions

This competition is only open to UK residents aged 18+.

To enter simply take a photo of your favourite moment at the Mediterranean & Balkan Fine Wine Encounter and upload to twitter and/or Instagram using the hashtag #DecanterFWE and tag @decanter.

The competition will run from 11am – 5pm on Saturday 13 May.

By entering this competition, Decanter reserves the right to use the images for publication and promotional purposes.

Prize to be won:

Two Sunday Decanter Fine Wine Encounter Grand Tasting tickets taking place on Sunday 12 November 2017 at the Landmark Hotel, London.

The prize is non-transferable, no cash alternative will be offered.

The entrant/winner is responsible for any extra costs incurred, such as transport or accommodation.

The winner will be contacted via direct message on twitter/Instagram by a Decanter representative on Tuesday 16 May and will be announced on the Decanter Twitter and Facebook pages shortly after. The winner will be selected from those who follow @decanter and chosen by the Decanter team.