John Stimpfig

John Stimpfig is Decanter's content director and joined the team full-time in 2014. He has been writing about wine since 1993 and wrote his first piece for Decanter in 1995.

John has collected six awards for his wine writing including three Louis Roederer Awards as best international wine feature writer in 2005, 2010 and 2012. He picked up the Glenfiddich Wine Feature writer of the year award in 2002 and the Prix du Lanson Champagne award for work in the FT in 2002.

He has a Diploma in Wines and Spirits from the WSET and describes his role at Decanter as his dream job.