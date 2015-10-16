Meet the Team
John Stimpfig
John Stimpfig is Decanter's content director and joined the team full-time in 2014. He has been writing about wine since 1993 and wrote his first piece for Decanter in 1995.
John has collected six awards for his wine writing including three Louis Roederer Awards as best international wine feature writer in 2005, 2010 and 2012. He picked up the Glenfiddich Wine Feature writer of the year award in 2002 and the Prix du Lanson Champagne award for work in the FT in 2002.
He has a Diploma in Wines and Spirits from the WSET and describes his role at Decanter as his dream job.
Amy Wislocki
Amy joined Decanter in 2000 as editor and in 2006 she became managing editor.
Before joining Decanter, she worked on other magazines including What to Buy for Business, a buying guide to office equipment. This involved writing reports on subjects as diverse and illuminating as colour printers, washrooms and laminators.
A six-month sabbatical in Bosnia in 1998 led to a fondness for the wines of the former Yugoslavia. Other wine loves include Nerello Mascalese, Burgundy, discovering obscure indigenous varieties, good wine glasses, Haut Brion blanc, and cracking open a magnum of mature vintage Champagne on a special occasion. The list could go on…
Tina Gellie
Tina is Canadian by birth, Australian by nature and now a UK citizen, having lived in London since 2001. A trained newspaper journalist, she worked on broadsheets and tabloids before deciding that magazine life – and wine – was more rewarding. After her role as acting editor of Wine International magazine, she joined Decanter in 2008 and is now associate editor, editing, commissioning and writing for the magazine and website. She has her WSET Diploma, several writing and editing awards and is a Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Distillers.
In her free time, Tina enjoys cooking, quizzes and travelling and is a reluctant but determined exerciser in her bid to balance out regular tasting practice.
Chris Mercer
Chris joined Decanter as news editor in 2013 and became editor of Decanter.com in 2015.
After a Masters in journalism in 2004, he moved to Languedoc-Roussillon in France. The first winemakers he met were too busy fighting riot police to discuss terroir. But he soon got a taste for wine, in particular after visiting Aimé Guibert at Mas de Daumas Gassac.
Chris has since written for publications including The Guardian, Telegraph, Time.com, and many trade magazines, as well as being interviewed as an expert by BBC, NPR (US) and CNBC.
He has been lucky enough to enjoy many outstanding wines, from top Bordeaux to lesser known creations, such as the Gentle Folk's 'Field Blend' from Adelaide Hills. Chris also holds an MSc in food policy.
Ellie Douglas
Ellie Douglas was introduced to working in the wine world when she joined Decanter as editorial assistant in 2013, after graduating with a BA in American Studies, from the University of Manchester in 2012.
She learnt more about wine, websites and social media, and became assistant web editor in February 2015.
Ellie took the Intermediate Level WSET in the summer of 2015, and passed with distinction. Styles of wines she enjoys include Clare and Eden Valley Riesling and white Burgundy… as well as most things sparkling!
Harry Fawkes
Harry joined Decanter as digital publisher in 2015 after working for ten years in the wine trade. WSET trained to Diploma Level yet equally happy in front of a screen, he is evangelical about how technology can help the world of wine.
Whilst refusing to decide on a favourite wine, though he can reel off a few such as Winston Churchill 1996 in Magnum, Cheval Blanc 1989 from Double Magnum and Ridge Monte Bello 1991, his favourite wine moment was treating his parents, and parents in-law, to lunch at Fattoria dei Barbi in Montalcino, Italy, whilst tasting their fabulous 2006 Brunello vintage with Raffaella Guidi Federzoni.
Sylvia Wu
Sylvia (Jiawei) Wu is the web editor of DecanterChina.com, taking care of Decanter’s China-focused editorial operation.
Trained as a journalist in Beijing Foreign Studies University and then University of Leicester, Sylvia is fluent in English, Japanese and Mandarin. After a career in advertising, Sylvia started her journey in wine with Decanter in 2012. The former non-drinker was immediately drawn to the astonishingly complex but fascinating world of wine. Sylvia is keen to discover the best value and most approachable styles of wine, which she can easily share with her family and friends in China, and encourage them to start understanding and enjoying the incredible beverage.
Nina Fan Feng
Nina Fan Feng is Decanter’s China brand manager. She joined Decanter as an intern in 2012, and became digital producer of DecanterChina.com a few months later.
Originally from Beijing, Nina rarely drank wine before starting the job at Decanter. The environment at Decanter encouraged her to explorer the rich and colourful world of wine and passed her WSET Level 3 with Merit in 2015. She likes to try different styles of wine, and finds fruity white wines very attractive, especially Germen Rieslings.
Apart from wine, Nina likes swimming, travelling, and playing guitar.