Pintia Toro: Tasting the changes

Gonzalo Iturriaga, technical director of winemaking for the Tempos Vega Sicilia group, recently hosted a vertical tasting of Pintia at Berry Bros & Rudd in London. It was a chance to compare six vintages between 2001 and 2014, during which time there have been some big changes at the Toro estate.

About Toro

Toro is a small appellation in Castilla y Leon, situated on the Duero River, not too far from the border with Portugal. It was awarded DO status in 1933.

Producers 61 Hectares under vine 5,642 Main grape variety Tinta de Toro (a clone of Tempranillo) accounts for 99% of plantings. White grapes are just 350ha of the total Top producers Campo Eliseo, Mauro, Numanthia, Pintia, Teso la Monja

About Tempos Vega Sicilia group

Vega Sicilia Founded in 1864 in Ribera del Duero by Don Elcoy Lecanda. It has been owned by the Alvarez family since 1982. 210 hectares. Pintia was the third acquisition of the Alvarez family after Alion (1991) and Oremus in Tokaji (1993). The first commercial wine was launched in 2001. Macan (2016) The group’s latest project, a joint venture with the Rothschilds in Rioja.

