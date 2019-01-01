Discover Sicily: 20 great buys

Sicily is finding its rightful place in the Italian wine scene with its discovery and rediscovery of native varieties and distinctive sites. The island’s wines are now as captivating as the island’s beautiful scenery, believes Susan Hulme MW…

Sicily wines
Sicily has long bewitched me with its distinctive colours, sights and smells. The island first cast its spell over me 30 years ago and I vividly remember a visit to the small town of Noto one evening: in the glow of a blood-orange setting sun, widows in black formed stark silhouettes against a brilliant white baroque church. Sicily is a magical place, whether it is the snowcapped, smoking Mount Etna against a forget-me-not blue sky, the warm smell of lemon groves at night or the air rich with the sound of cicadas.

