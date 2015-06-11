Read expert verdicts, tasting notes and drinking windows for Château St-Aubin.
Château St-Aubin, Médoc
Decanter average score: 17pts/20 (90/100pts)
Individual judge’s scores: Steven Brook 17.5 Ronan Sayburn MS 17 Steven Spurrier 16.5
Soft, complex, smoky nose with forward, earthy, damson and raspberry fruits. Rich, suave, rounded, full-bodied and quite chocolatey, but there’s no lack of ripe blackberry and cassis fruit with a touch of smoky tobacco. There’s an appealing spiciness on the finish.
Price POA Caviste
Drink 2013–2020
Alc 13.5%
