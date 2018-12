Still a bit closed on the nose but delicious fruit appears with aeration. Concentrated and ample on the palate with a delicious minerality on the finish. Another classic of great complexity.

Details Cru: Montée de Tonnerre Drinking Window: 2018-2028 Taster: Gérard Basset OBE MW MS Appellation: Chablis 1er Cru