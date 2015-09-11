Château La Grande Maye, Côtes de Castillon, Bordeaux 2003

Château La Grande Maye Score 93

Look beyond the hot vintage and lesser-known name to a fabulous wine at a great price. This is your Christmas claret bargain – as long as you appreciate sturdy, carnal, autumnally mature Bordeaux that speaks (eloquently) with a thick country accent and makes a fine match for game. I’ve tasted this, and the excellent 2004, several times lately, and my reaction is always the same: tuck in.

Price £10.90 Justerini & Brooks

Drink: 2014

Alc: 13.5%