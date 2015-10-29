Mas d’en Gil, Clos Fontà 2010

Decanter average score: 18/20pts

Individual judges’ scores: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW 18 Sarah Jane Evans MW 18 Pierre Mansour 18

Pure cassis nose with a delicate floral lift. Impressive on the palate, this is vivid and powerful with great depth of fruit and an underlying tarry, liquorice tone, kept fresh by a lively jab of acidity. Long, dense finish. Will keep.

Price: UK £44.99 Ultracomida (2008), EU €47.90 eBuyWines *

Drink 2015-2040

Alc 15%

*Stockist information from Wine-Searcher.com