Clos la Boheme, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010

Points 83

Grape Variety:Cabernet Sauvignon
Drink:2013 - 2022

Clos la Boheme, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010

Stephen Brook

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Spicy black fruits nose, menthol, cloves. Medium-bodied, a touch sweet and confected, with edgy acidity. There’s a raw character to the finish. Medium length.

14/20
80/100

Ronan Sayburn MS

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Bright nose, elegant fruit and wood integration, sweet and attractive, ripe raspberry fruit on palate, cherry stone and cedar, forward fruit, firm tannins.

16/20
86/100

Steven Spurrier

Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010

Concentrated red and black berry fruits on the nose, well-extracted and non inelegant, good ripe and rich fruit on the palate, smooth and ripe with rounded tannins to add depth, a good wine for the mid to long term.

16.5/20
88/100

Wine name:Clos la Boheme
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Haut-Médoc