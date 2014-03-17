See the latest rating, tasting notes and drinking window from Decanter experts for 2010 Chateau Clos la Boheme.
Clos la Boheme, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, 2010
Stephen Brook
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Spicy black fruits nose, menthol, cloves. Medium-bodied, a touch sweet and confected, with edgy acidity. There’s a raw character to the finish. Medium length.
Ronan Sayburn MS
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Bright nose, elegant fruit and wood integration, sweet and attractive, ripe raspberry fruit on palate, cherry stone and cedar, forward fruit, firm tannins.
Steven Spurrier
Tasting: Crus Bourgeois 2010
Concentrated red and black berry fruits on the nose, well-extracted and non inelegant, good ripe and rich fruit on the palate, smooth and ripe with rounded tannins to add depth, a good wine for the mid to long term.
Details
Wine name:Clos la Boheme
Wine classification:AOC
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:France
Region:Bordeaux
Subregion:Haut-Médoc