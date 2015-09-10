Read Decanter's tasting notes for Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013; a slick, classy Syrah with a seamless, silky texture.

Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013

19/20pts (96/100)

Slick, classy Syrah with a seamless, silky texture and typical varietal flavours of plum and dark berry, violet notes, star anise and spicy French oak.

Price £39.20 Christopher Keiller, Clear Black Wine, Halifax Wine Co, Ministry of Drinks, New Zealand House of Wine, Roberts & Speight

Drink 2015-2028

Alc 13.5%

Taster Bob Campbell MW