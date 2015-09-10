Read Decanter's tasting notes for Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013; a slick, classy Syrah with a seamless, silky texture.
Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013
Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013
19/20pts (96/100)
Slick, classy Syrah with a seamless, silky texture and typical varietal flavours of plum and dark berry, violet notes, star anise and spicy French oak.
Price £39.20 Christopher Keiller, Clear Black Wine, Halifax Wine Co, Ministry of Drinks, New Zealand House of Wine, Roberts & Speight
Drink 2015-2028
Alc 13.5%
Taster Bob Campbell MW