Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013

Read Decanter's tasting notes for Vidal, Legacy Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay 2013; a slick, classy Syrah with a seamless, silky texture.

Points 96
Drink:2015-2028
Grape Variety:Syrah

19/20pts (96/100)

Slick, classy Syrah with a seamless, silky texture and typical varietal flavours of plum and dark berry, violet notes, star anise and spicy French oak.

Price £39.20 Christopher Keiller, Clear Black Wine, Halifax Wine Co, Ministry of Drinks, New Zealand House of Wine, Roberts & Speight

Drink 2015-2028

Alc 13.5%

Taster Bob Campbell MW