Château Prieuré-Lichine, Margaux 2008

Aromas of earth, minerals, flowers, herbaceous and crushed berry. Well balanced and tightly knit on the long and distinguished palate. It has proper Margaux elegance and finesse. Very concentrated and intense.

Price: £27–£36 Fine & Rare, Millesima, Wine & Co

Drink: 2015–2020

Alc: 13%