A very pure expression of Sauvignon Blanc, says Stephen Brook. See his tasting notes for Dog Point Section 94, Marlborough 2010.

Dog Point Section 94 Sauvignon Blanc 2010 Marlborough



Rating: 18.5/20pts

Discreet ripe citrus nose. Flavours of very ripe grapefruit, intense and crystalline, its racy fruit a very pure expression of Sauvignon. Very long.

Price: £18.25-£25 Carruthers & Kent, Harvey Nichols, Hennings, Jeroboams, New Zealand House of Wine, Swig

Drink 2014-2016

Alc 14%

Taster: Stephen Brook