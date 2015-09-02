A very pure expression of Sauvignon Blanc, says Stephen Brook. See his tasting notes for Dog Point Section 94, Marlborough 2010.
Dog Point Section 94 Sauvignon Blanc 2010 Marlborough
Dog Point Section 94 Sauvignon Blanc 2010 Marlborough
Rating: 18.5/20pts
Discreet ripe citrus nose. Flavours of very ripe grapefruit, intense and crystalline, its racy fruit a very pure expression of Sauvignon. Very long.
Price: £18.25-£25 Carruthers & Kent, Harvey Nichols, Hennings, Jeroboams, New Zealand House of Wine, Swig
Drink 2014-2016
Alc 14%
Taster: Stephen Brook