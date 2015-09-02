Dog Point Section 94 Sauvignon Blanc 2010 Marlborough

A very pure expression of Sauvignon Blanc, says Stephen Brook.

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Points 95
Grape Variety:Sauvignon Blanc
Drink:2014-2016

Rating: 18.5/20pts
Discreet ripe citrus nose. Flavours of very ripe grapefruit, intense and crystalline, its racy fruit a very pure expression of Sauvignon. Very long.
Price: £18.25-£25 Carruthers & Kent, Harvey Nichols, Hennings, Jeroboams, New Zealand House of Wine, Swig
Drink 2014-2016
Alc 14%

Taster: Stephen Brook