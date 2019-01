Score 91 Grape Variety:

A typical Marlborough wine, without being vegetal. See more on Greywacke, Marlborough 2013.

Greywacke, Marlborough 2013

Rating: 17.5/20pts

Aromas of cut grass and green peas, typical Marlborough but not vegetal. Fresh and crisp, with precision and bite, and racy acidity. Poised, stylish, and bright, just lacks a little weight.

Price: £16.99 widely available via UK agent Liberty Wines

Drink 2014-2016

Alc 13.5%

Taster: Stephen Brook