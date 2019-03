Score 91 Grape Variety: Sauvignon Blanc

A concentrated, full wine, says Stephen Brook.

St Clair, Pioneer Block 18 Snap Block, Marlborough 2013

Rating: 17.5/20pts

Firm gooseberry nose. Concentrated and full, this is a more powerful, compact style. Solid and long.

Price: £16.99 (2012) New Zealand House of Wine

Drink 2014-2016

Alc 13%

Taster: Stephen Brook