Individual judge’s scores: Stephen Brook 17.5, Gearoid Devaney MS 17.5 and Steven Spurrier 16.5.

Quite heady, almost exotic yellow summer fruits on the nose with apple, peach and almonds. Lush and ripe, with a strong, lemony core of acidity. This has the heft of Charmes but not at the expense of minerality and vigour.

Price: £34.50 Robert Rolls

Drink: 2013–2022

Alc: 13.5%