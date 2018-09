See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Dr Loosen 2010.

Muted apple and apricot nose. Precise, delicate and racy, showing exquisite fruit and great purity and length.

Price: £12.97–£14.80 ABS Wine Agencies, Goedhuis, Lay & Wheeler, Secret Cellar, Waitrose

Drink: 2013–2025.

Alc: 7.5%