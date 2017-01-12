Peter Michael Winery, Au Paradis Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2013
Peter Michael Winery, Au Paradis Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2013
The finest rendition yet of Au Paradis, the 2013 opens in the glass with notes of red and black cherry, violets, menthol, liquorice and a framing of rich new oak. On the palate the wine reveals greater depth, energy and savoury concentration than the 2012, with rich tannins, juicy acidity and a long, penetrating finish. This will need a few years in the cellar to integrate and evolve, but it is a lovely example of powerful, contemporary Napa Cabernet.
Taster: William Kelley
Alc 14.9%
Buy now:
UK
From £205
Butlers Wine Cellar, Hedonism
US
From $199.99
Widely available including Western Reserve, Wine World, Fine Wine House, Boutique Wine Shoppe, BPW