Peter Michael Winery, Au Paradis Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

The finest rendition yet of Au Paradis, the 2013 opens in the glass with notes of red and black cherry, violets, menthol, liquorice and a framing of rich new oak. On the palate the wine reveals greater depth, energy and savoury concentration than the 2012, with rich tannins, juicy acidity and a long, penetrating finish. This will need a few years in the cellar to integrate and evolve, but it is a lovely example of powerful, contemporary Napa Cabernet.

Taster: William Kelley

Alc 14.9%

