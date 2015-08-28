See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Pago de Arínzano 2004.
Pago de Arínzano, Gran Vino, Navarra 2004
Decanter average score for Pago de Arínzano :
Wonderful nose: hugely concentrated with laser-like definition of red fruits enhanced by a lovely floral element and a touch of chocolate. The palate is no less fulsome, but not at the expense of freshness, with breezy red fruits riding high on the mid- and back-palate. This is hitting its stride right now but still has several years in its locker.
Price: £48 Berry Bros & Rudd
Drink: 2015-2020
Alc: 14%