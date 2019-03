Score 90 Grape Variety: Syrah

Syrah Drink: 2015-2025

An inky palate with cluster spice. Read more on Gramercy Cellars, Lagniappe, Columbia Valley 2012.

Gramercy Cellars, Lagniappe, Columbia Valley 2012

Rating: 17/20pts

In 2012 Lagniappe is mostly Red Willow fruit. Inky palate adorned by cluster spice, with a granular grip of tannin.

Price: N/A UK www.gramercycellars.com

Drink 2015-2025

Alc 14.2%

Taster: Patrick Comiskey