O Fournier, Alfa Crux, Altamira, San Carlos 2012
Decanter average score: 17.25/20pts
Individual judges’ scores: Phil Crozier 18 Patricio Tapia 18 Dirceu Vianna Junior MW 16
Lots of medicinal character, with red fruits and a touch of herbs. This is a fine example of San Carlos, with violet and mineral flavours, rich cherry notes and soft texture, but at the same time solid tannins.
Price: £30 Carruthers & Kent, Seckford Agencies
Alc 15%