O. Fournier, Alfa Crux, Altamira, San Carlos 2012

Decanter average score: 17.25/20pts

Individual judges’ scores: Phil Crozier 18 Patricio Tapia 18 Dirceu Vianna Junior MW 16

Lots of medicinal character, with red fruits and a touch of herbs. This is a fine example of San Carlos, with violet and mineral flavours, rich cherry notes and soft texture, but at the same time solid tannins.

Price: £30 Carruthers & Kent, Seckford Agencies

Alc 15%