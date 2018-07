Dr Bürklin-Wolf, Estate Dry Riesling, Pfalz, Germany 2015

Warmer than the Mosel, Pfalz gives a fuller style of Riesling, and this dry offering is bursting with ripe apple and apricot fruit plus white blossoms, while still staying fresh thanks to the crisp lemony acidity. Great complexity and intensity – a versatile wine to enjoy on its own or with light dishes, especially fish.

Alc 12.5%

