How Decanter’s expert panel described this Barolo 2010 wine:

Toasted walnuts, chestnuts and fresh thyme with cherry, citrus and peach notes. Broad and fleshy fruit flavours of good intensity and aromatic spicy notes come through strongly on the finish.

Price: N/A UK boroli.com

Drink 2018-2040

Alcohol 14%