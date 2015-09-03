Read the tasting notes for La Spinetta, Bricco Quaglia Moscato d'asti, Piedmont, Italy 2012: a wonderful example of Moscato d'asti at its finest.
La Spinetta, Bricco Quaglia Moscato d’asti, Piedmont, Italy 2012
17.5pts/20
A wonderful example of Moscato d’asti at its finest. Packed with exotic orange-blossomwater aromas, it is beautifully sweet, frothy and compelling, with an intriguing blanched almond note on the finish.
Price £14.50 Bentley’s, Hailsham Cellars, Handford Wines, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Noel Young, Roberson Wine, Selfridges, The Wine Treasury, Wood Winters
Drink 2013-2014
Alc 4.5%
Taster Susie Barrie MW