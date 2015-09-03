Read the tasting notes for La Spinetta, Bricco Quaglia Moscato d'asti, Piedmont, Italy 2012: a wonderful example of Moscato d'asti at its finest.

La Spinetta, Bricco Quaglia Moscato d’asti, Piedmont, Italy 2012

17.5pts/20

A wonderful example of Moscato d’asti at its finest. Packed with exotic orange-blossomwater aromas, it is beautifully sweet, frothy and compelling, with an intriguing blanched almond note on the finish.

Price £14.50 Bentley’s, Hailsham Cellars, Handford Wines, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Noel Young, Roberson Wine, Selfridges, The Wine Treasury, Wood Winters

Drink 2013-2014

Alc 4.5%

Taster Susie Barrie MW