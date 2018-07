This product is featured in: Dolcetto d’Alba: Panel tasting results

Principiano Ferdinando, Sant’ Anna 2013

Decanter average score: 17/20pts

Individual judges’ scores: Ian D’Agata 17 Michael Garner 17 Emily O’Hare 17.25

Sweet and scented fruit with hints of wood smoke and chocolate. Perfumed palate that is spicy and long with good, firm tannins and cherry flavours.

Price: £12-£15 Define Food & Wine, Noel Young, Quaff, Secret Cellar, The Sampler, The Vine King, Woodwinters

Drink 2015-2018

Alc 12.5%