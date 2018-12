Sandeman, 40 Year Old, Tawny Port

Bright, pale amber-tawny, this sings from the glass with mixed glacé fruit and elvas plums. Very fresh and elegant flavours with a touch of savoury complexity that dries the wine off nicely on the finish. Beautifully poised for a wine of this age and stature.

Taster Richard Mayson

Alc 20%

