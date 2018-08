A creamy and full-bodied Loire Sauvignon Blanc. See the full rating and tasting notes for Chatelain, Chailloux Silex 2010.

Chatelain, Chailloux Silex 2010

Rating: 17/20pts

Delicate green pea nose. Creamy and full-bodied, with good weight of fruit and concentration. Some slight mineral austerity on the longfinish.

Price: £14.50 (2011) Montrachet

Drink 2014-2016

Alc 13.5%

Taster: Stephen Brook