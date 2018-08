Weingut Thörle, Spätburgunder, Rheinhessen, Germany 2013

Rating: 17.75/20pts

The period of over-oaked German Pinot Noir has been replaced with a more elegant, fresher style. Goodvalue Pinots are hard to find, but this entry-level wine from Thörle is exceptional. It’s focused with refreshing raspberry and damson fruit, and grippy tannins are nicely balanced on a meaty palate.

Price: £15 Caviste

Alc 13%

Taster: Christelle Guibert