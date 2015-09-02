Oratoire St-Martin, Haut-Coustias, Côtes du Rhône-Villages Cairanne 2013

The meticulous and thoughtful Frédéric and François Alary are from one of the oldest wine families in Cairanne, and have run their domaine biodynamically since 2012. This is from their highest vineyard, where the white vines deliberately face east – a good recipe for freshness, style and depth. This improving wine is 40% Clairette, 30% Roussanne, 20% Marsanne and 10% Grenache Blanc, a marriage between northern and southern Rhône. Great with sole, Asian cuisine, paella and chicken as well as garlic-inspired Provençal dishes.

John Livingstone-Learmonth 95 Reserved nose with a hint of pear now but has potential. Has an elegance about it. The palate has an inner strength; a real welling up of tangy flavour, and a knuckle of firm grip as it ends. Allow it time to breathe. Lovely and complete – goes all the way.

Ben Llewelyn 95 Warm fruit on the nose and broad fruit on the palate . Shows real depth. A wine for food with a great finish.

Marcel Orford-Williams 95 Fabulous! This has absolutely everything. Fat, fruit and richness. Perfect with a stew of baby octopus.

Soft apple peel scent that is quite gentle and ineresting. Weighty palate that is rounded, succulent and soft with some tannic grip. All present and correct; very deftly put together by a skilled winemaker.

Tasters Peter Richards MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW and Xavier Rousset MS

Price: UK £19.95 Berry Bros & Rudd

Alc 14%