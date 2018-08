This product is featured in: Best Rías Baixas Albariño: Panel tasting results

Angel Sequeiros, Foudre, Rías Baixas 2011

Decanter average score: 90/100pts

Individual judges’ scores: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW 91 Sarah Jane Evans MW 89 Pierre Mansour 90

Creamy, spicy nose with a hint of lees and biscuit. It is discreetly enhanced by oak, bringing it quite a layered feel. Developed flavours of lemon curd and citric acidity leave behind a long, open finish. A complete wine.

Alc 13%

Price: UK – £49.95 Selfridges, (2010) Top Selection.