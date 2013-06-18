Bodegas Castro Martin, Family Estate Selection, Rias Baixas, Galicia, 2010

Points 93

Family Estate Selection

Grape Variety:Albariño
Drink:2012 - 2015

Ferran Centelles

Tasting: Albariño

This is a restrained example of Albariño, with green refreshing acidity and long stony finish. Very well made and full of green peaches, green apple, and white flowers aroma. Very food friendly wine that can be aged for 2-3 years

18/20
93/100

John Radford

Tasting: Albariño

Summer, hedgerow aromas with hints of honeysuckle. Lovely, rich, crunchy fruit, delicious mid-palate and a long, golden finish, just a little bit dry on the end.

19/20
96/100

Sarah Jane Evans MW

Tasting: Albariño

Lemon yellow with green lights. Leafy, grassy aromatics with white peaches. Vibrant acidity, with lime curd and lemon zest. Supple, creamy palate, with white peaches and ginger. Long and complex.

18.5/20
95/100

Wine name:Family Estate Selection
Wine classification:
Wine alcohol content:12.5%
Wine colour:White
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£14.16
Wine style:White, light-bodied
Country:Spain
Region:Galicia
Subregion:Rias Baixas