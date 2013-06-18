Bodegas Castro Martin, Family Estate Selection, Rias Baixas, Galicia, 2010
Ferran Centelles
Tasting: Albariño
This is a restrained example of Albariño, with green refreshing acidity and long stony finish. Very well made and full of green peaches, green apple, and white flowers aroma. Very food friendly wine that can be aged for 2-3 years
John Radford
Tasting: Albariño
Summer, hedgerow aromas with hints of honeysuckle. Lovely, rich, crunchy fruit, delicious mid-palate and a long, golden finish, just a little bit dry on the end.
Sarah Jane Evans MW
Tasting: Albariño
Lemon yellow with green lights. Leafy, grassy aromatics with white peaches. Vibrant acidity, with lime curd and lemon zest. Supple, creamy palate, with white peaches and ginger. Long and complex.
Details
Wine name:Family Estate Selection
Wine classification:
Wine alcohol content:12.5%
Wine colour:White
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£14.16
Wine style:White, light-bodied
Country:Spain
Region:Galicia
Subregion:Rias Baixas