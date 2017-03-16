Pazo Señorans, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2013

Points 90
Grape Variety:Albariño

Arguably the star name of Rías Baixas, Pazo Señorans is famous for its Selección de Abada Albariño which is aged for at least 30 months before bottling. Yet this wine more than proves it can turn its hand to younger, fresher styles. Green-fruited and with lively, bracing acidity, it’s an ideal partner for seafood.

Alc 12.5%

UK

Taurus Wines £16.99 [2014]

US

Marketview Liquor $21.49

*US stockist information from wine-searcher.com