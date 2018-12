This product is featured in: Rioja under £25: panel tasting results

Decanter average score Artevino:

Fragrant cherry and tobacco nose. Archetypical style, with nice toasty notes, very ripe fruit and wonderful balance, backed by fine tannins. A lovely expression of Rioja that is very inviting and savoury.

Price: £17.93-£23.99 Exel, Hawkshead Wines, Hedonism, Liberty Wines, Rannoch Scott Wines, SH Jones, Slurp

Drink: 2015-2019

Alc: 14.5%