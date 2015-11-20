Château d’Yquem, Sauternes, France 2009

Voluptuous honeyed nose, with peach compote aromas and spicy oak. Has a fine attack, leaner and more precise than the nose suggests. It’s minty and almost peppery, with dried apricot flavours, a wine of tremendous drive and discreet power.Decidedly sweet but well balanced and very long.

Price £318 Fine & Rare, $589 Sokolin & Co

Alc 14%

Taster Stephen Brook

Tasted at: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2015