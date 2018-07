This product is featured in: Top five wines to buy from Penfolds 2015 collection

Penfolds Bin 95 Grange, South Australia 2011

Super-ripe, sweet berry aromas-like liquid fruitcake: concentrated black fruits with liquorice, cola, spice and smokiness. Rich Chocolatey flavours are underpinned by a structure of muscular tannins and a firm spine of acidity. relatively forward for Grange.

Price: £287 – £ 485 Berry Bros & Rudd, Farr Vintners, Harrods, Justerini & Brooks, Lay & Wheeler

Drink: 2018 – 2035

Alc: 14.5%