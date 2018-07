See Decanter experts' rating and tasting notes for Peter Lehmann 2005.

Riesling over £10



Pure lemon sherbet nose. Dry, long, lean, classy and harmonious – beautifully balanced. Hint of complex petrol notes thanks to the bottle age. Precise and persistent.

UK: £13.99; Everywine, Great Western Wine, Harper Wells, Norwich, Noel Young

Alc: 11.5%