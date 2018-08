Freixenet, Elyssia Gran Cuvée, Brut, Cava, Spain NV

This is a mix of local grapes, Macabeo and Parellada blended with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The result is a graceful sparkling wine that delivers lemon and honeysuckle aromas, roasted almonds on a creamy, textured palate followed by a honeytoned finish. Very stylish, as is the packaging.

Alc 12%

Taster Christelle Guibert

