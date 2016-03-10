See Decanter expert's rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Château Corbin, GCC, St Emilion 2010.
Château Corbin, GCC, St Emilion 2010
Decanter average score:
Individual judges’ scores: Stephen Brook 17 James Lawther MW 17 Steven Spurrier 17
Smouldering toasty nose of blackberries and plums. Lots of depth and vigour, tannins ripe and firm, lots of richness of flavour and some freshness from Cabernet Franc. A powerful wine that needs bottle age.
Price £24–£35.95 Bibendum, Corkr, En Primeur, Fine & Rare, Fortnum & Mason, Handford Wines
Drink 2016–2030
Alc 15%