Château Corbin, GCC, St Emilion 2010

Decanter average score:

Individual judges’ scores: Stephen Brook 17 James Lawther MW 17 Steven Spurrier 17

Smouldering toasty nose of blackberries and plums. Lots of depth and vigour, tannins ripe and firm, lots of richness of flavour and some freshness from Cabernet Franc. A powerful wine that needs bottle age.

Price £24–£35.95 Bibendum, Corkr, En Primeur, Fine & Rare, Fortnum & Mason, Handford Wines

Drink 2016–2030

Alc 15%