Plumpton Estate, The Dean, Sussex NV

Points 91

Drink:2013 - 2018

This product is featured in: UK Sparkling: May 2013 panel tasting results.

Individual judges’ scores: Richard Hemming 17, Justin Howard-Sneyd MW 18, Stephen Skelton MW 17.5.
Fresh fruit on the nose, clean and inviting with all sorts of deep plum flavours and concentrated apple fruit. Very nicely poised palate with lots of complex and concentrated fruit qualities. Bright acidity shines out but is well balanced. Deserves maturation.
Price: £21 John Lewis, Waitrose, Waitrose Wine Direct
Drink: 2013–2018
Alc: 11.5%