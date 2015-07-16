Plumpton Estate, The Dean, Sussex NV

Decanter average score:

Individual judges’ scores: Richard Hemming 17, Justin Howard-Sneyd MW 18, Stephen Skelton MW 17.5.

Fresh fruit on the nose, clean and inviting with all sorts of deep plum flavours and concentrated apple fruit. Very nicely poised palate with lots of complex and concentrated fruit qualities. Bright acidity shines out but is well balanced. Deserves maturation.

Price: £21 John Lewis, Waitrose, Waitrose Wine Direct

Drink: 2013–2018

Alc: 11.5%