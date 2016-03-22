Alois Lageder, Benefizium Porer, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy 2014

Alois Lageder Benefizium Porer 2014 is minerally and savoury – so different from the cliché. Beautifully textured and fresh.

Alc 13%

Price £17 Exel Wines, US $26.84 (2013) Saratoga Wine Exchange [NY]*

Taster Walter Speller

*US stockists found on wine-searcher.com

Alois Lageder was one of the first wineries in Alto Adige to introduce organics and biodynamics. Sustainability and climate change are at the forefront of everything done by father and son team, Alois and Clemens. Clemens is custodian of many experimental barriques, filled with Assyrtiko, Petit Manseng and Chenin Blanc, as well as the almost extinct local white Blatterle. All these whites show great minerality and freshness and it is easy to see their potential future role.