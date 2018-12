Aranleón, Sólo, Utiel-Requena, Spain 2013

Made from organic grapes, this blend of 80% Bobal with 10% each of Tempranillo and Syrah is aged for 13 months in French oak then six months in bottle before release. Deep black fruits meld with liquorice notes and a herbal edge on the crunchy palate. The sweet fruit concentration is balanced by fresh acidity and good length on the finish.

Alc 14%

