Vasse Felix, Wilyabrup, Margaret River 2012

Black fruit depth meets fragrant violet lift, capturing ripeness, intensity and fruit concentration in a well-honed, polished, medium-bodied style, built for the long-haul.

Price: £24 Hailsham Cellars, Noel Young, Waitrose, Winedirect

Drink: 2022-2032

Alc: 14%

Producer:

Vasse Felix



Vasse Felix was founded by pioneer Dr Thomas Cullity in 1967 and is now owned by Paul Holmes à Court. It is situated in Margaret River, Australia. It is the founding wine estate of Margaret River.

Vasse Felix sits in the Wilyabrup sub-region of Margaret River, with vineyards also located to the north of the region in Carbunup, and to the south, in Karridale, benefit from a micro-climate and natural irrigation. The area has about three main types of soil, a clay based soil, a gravel based type of soil but also a sandy soil. Together, these conditions are ideal for growing Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.