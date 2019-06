Adoro Score 93 Grape Variety:

Drink: 2014 - 2015

Texture defines this blend of Cabernet, Merlot, Shiraz and Mourvedre – even the nose is velvety! Elegant with rich, ripe blackberry flavours with a sprinkling of cocoa and cigar box spice.

Price: £16.50–£16.99 Bottle Apostle, Hoults, Inverarity Morton, Mirbel, Ninesprings, Soho Wine Supply, Springwell Wines & Spirits, Wright Wine Co

Alc: 14.5%