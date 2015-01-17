From more than 4,800 wines tasted and rated by Decanter's expert tasters and writers over the past 12 months, we have picked out the highest-scoring, best-value bottles available in the UK. And with 20 wines priced at £20 or below, there’s a host of affordable gems to continue your seasonal festivities...
France, Loire, Domaine Jean Teiller, Menetou-Salon 2012
Made by a couple who did a winemaking stint in New Zealand, it’s perhaps no surprise that this is an upfront, lush style of Loire Sauvignon Blanc. The nose is exciting and aromatic, with sweet tropical fruit offset by a fresh citrus character. The zingy, limey flavours come with a rounded, creamy mouthfeel.
Price £14.25 Yapp Bros
Drink 2015-2017
Alc 13%