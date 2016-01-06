See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Hamilton Russell Vineyards, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa 2013.
Hamilton Russell Vineyards, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa 2013
Hamilton Russell Vineyards, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa 2013
Stylish nose with classy oak; poised and fresh. Weighty yet still lively palate with good acidity and a mineral touch. A rich finish; impressive and exotic.
Price: £21-£23 D Byrne & Co, Harrods, Handford Wines, Harrogate Fine Wine
Co, Hawkshead Wines, Selfridges, SH Jones, Slurp, Spirited Wines, The
Wine Society, Tivoli Wines, Whole Foods1
Drink: 2015-2022
Alc: 13%