Hamilton Russell Vineyards, Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa 2013

Stylish nose with classy oak; poised and fresh. Weighty yet still lively palate with good acidity and a mineral touch. A rich finish; impressive and exotic.

Price: £21-£23 D Byrne & Co, Harrods, Handford Wines, Harrogate Fine Wine

Co, Hawkshead Wines, Selfridges, SH Jones, Slurp, Spirited Wines, The

Wine Society, Tivoli Wines, Whole Foods1

Drink: 2015-2022

Alc: 13%