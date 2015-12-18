Christmas reds: Great wines under £15

Decanter’s team hunts the tastings to find 20 exciting, great value wines, all for under £15.
You don’t have to break the bank to impresss your guests at Christmas. It’s all about picking the right bottle for the right moment.
The Decanter team have looked through the 2015 – 2014 tastings and picked 25 great-value wines under £15.
See the latest Christmas reds under £15…
Château Mignan, Minervois, Languedoc, France 2013
Château Mignan, Minervois, Languedoc, France 2013 Rating: 17.25/20pts Château Mignan makes greatvalue reds from organic grapes grown on steep slopes…
Kaiken, Terroir Series, Cabernet Sauvignon-Malbec-Petit Verdot, Mendoza, Argentina 2011
Kaiken, Terroir Series, Cabernet Sauvignon-Malbec-Petit Verdot, Mendoza, Argentina 2011 Rating: 17.25/20pts This 80% Cabernet-led blend has an intense nose of…
Domaine du Joncier, L’O de Joncier, Côtes du Rhône, France 2013
Domaine du Joncier, L’O de Joncier, Côtes du Rhône, France 2013 Rating: 17/20pts Marine Roussel’s low-yielding, free-draining 31ha vineyard was…
Domaine Rochette, Côte de Py 2014
A fabulous cru Beaujolais from Morgon’s top site, this beautiful Gamay has both depth and purity...
Khareba, Saperavi, Kakheti, Georgia 2013
Khareba, Saperavi, Kakheti, Georgia 2013 Rating: 16.5/20pts Made from the native Georgian grape Saperavi by a modern producer in the…
Fabien Jouves, Haute Côte de Fruit, Cahors, France 2014
Fabien Jouves, Haute Côte de Fruit, Cahors, France 2014 Rating: 17.5/20pts Cahors is seeing a revival, partly thanks to Argentina…
Undurraga, TH Cabernet Sauvignon, Alto Maipo, Chile 2012
Undurraga, TH Cabernet Sauvignon, Alto Maipo, Chile 2012 Rating: 17.5/20pts The TH (Terroir Hunter) range is a dynamic portfolio of…
The Society’s Exhibition Douro, Portugal 2012
The Society’s Exhibition Douro, Portugal 2012 Rating: 17.25/20pts Made by the esteemed Quinta do Vale Meão, this is a classic…
Finca Las Moras, Barrel Select Malbec, Pedernal, San Juan, Argentina 2014
Finca Las Moras, Barrel Select Malbec, Pedernal, San Juan, Argentina 2014 Rating: 17/20pts You can taste the high altitude in…
Luigi Bosca, Finca La Linda Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2013
Luigi Bosca, Finca La Linda Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2013 Rating: 17/20pts Polished, crunchy, ripe strawberry and cherry. Complex and robust,…
Baron de Ley, Reserva 2010
Baron de Ley set out to make Riojas in a modern style, and has continued to experiment with blends, and…
Garcia Carrion, Pata Negra, Reserva 2010
Fleur de Thenac, Bergerac, France 2009
A harmonious blend of 75% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon grown on limestone and clay, this is…
Mas Las Cabes, Organic, Côtes du Roussillon, France 2013
From an estate which has been family owned since the tail-end of the last century, this crunchy and vibrant mix
Kalex, Alex K, Big Backyard Pinot Noir, New Zealand 2013
Kalex is owned by Alex Kaufman, a Pole who escaped the Nazis and survived by living in forests for four…
Accornero, Brigantino, Casorzo, Piedmont, Italy 2013
This 20ha organic estate began life in 1897 and is still owned by the Accornero family.
Villa Wolf, Pinot Noir, Pfalz, Germany 2012
Founded over 250 years ago, Villa Wolf went into decline towards the end of the last century before being revitalised…
St Hallett, Gamekeeper’s Reserve, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2012
This mix of Shiraz, Grenache and a twist of Touriga Nacional is curious, but a safe, goodvalue bet from this…
Ventoso, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy 2013
From one of Tuscany’s more unheralded regions, this is a cheery, unpretentious little number...
Henry Fessy, Brouilly, Beaujolais, France 2012
Smooth, balanced and from a property whose founding owner’s moustache was so famous they even put it on the bottle…
Aemilia, Shiraz-Vranec- Petit Verdot, Tikves, Macedonia 2013
A meeting of the indigenous (Vranac) and the international (Shiraz and Petit Verdot), this spicy red won’t disappoint.
Domaine Brusset, Cotes du Rhone, 2013
Mirabeau, Côte de Provence, France 2013
Moulin des Chênes, Lirac, Rhône, France 2012
Rustenberg, John X Merriman, Stellenbosch 2012
Rustenberg, John X Merriman, Stellenbosch 2012 Named for Rustenberg’s former owner, this Bordeaux blend (49% Cabernet Sauvignon, 38% Merlot plus…