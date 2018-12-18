Pick one of these English sparkling wines to serve to family and friends this Christmas...

English sparkling wines for Christmas

For the taste of something closer to home this Christmas, try choosing one of these English sparkling wines as an alternative to Champagne.

About two-thirds of everything England produces is sparkling, and the wines are generally made from the same grapes as Champagne; Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are the two most widely planted varieties in England and, together with Pinot Meunier, they account for approximately half of all plantings.

The climate and soil conditions – particularly in the south of England – are also very similar to the Champagne region, as well as the production method (using the ‘traditional method’), so you still get the toasty, brioche flavours.

Copy originally written by Susie Barrie MW. Wines updated in December 2018.

English sparkling wines for Christmas:

