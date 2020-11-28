Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky deals: the best buys

Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky deals

The massive shopping weekend continues and we are busy unearthing the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky offers for you. We continuously update this page to ensure you get the best buys on your single malts and blended Scotch and Irish whisky, as well as bourbons, ryes and other global drams.

Whisky deals of the day: 28 November

For US whiskey fans, don’t miss our Top 10 under $50 from Wine.com, which features Balcones Texas Rye Whiskey at 50% off!

In the UK, you can’t go past as well a host of new offers from Amazon UK, including 35% off a peaty Johnnie Walker iteration, 31% off an unclothed Famous Grouse, a mysterious single malt Islay whisky and a small-batch bourbon. While on the high street, Waitrose has an incredible 55% off a Speyside single malt, a top Welsh whisky and Woodford Reserve bourbon too..

Littlemill 25 Year Old Private Cellar Edition & Mini

If you are feeling like splashing out, just 1,500 bottles were made of this – and thankfully it comes with a miniature, so you can try it before broaching the big bottle! The Littlemill distillery closed in 1994 but owners Loch Lomond still release mature stocks every year. This 2015 edition was aged in American and European oak and finished in first-fill oloroso Sherry casks. Alc 50%

£2,250 Now £1,750 at The Whisky Exchange View Deal

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

This small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon is understandably popular, boasting round, mellow and delectably sweet notes of chocolate, honeycomb and nutty spice with some lifted florals on the finish. Top value at 25% off. Alc 43%

£33.50 Now £25 at Waitrose until 3 January View Deal

Penderyn Welsh Single Malt Whisky

From Wales’ only whisky distillery in Rhondda Cynon Taff, this Madeira cask-finished bottling is light and smooth with aromas of fudge, tropical and dried fruits and vanilla bean. A great buy at almost 30% off. Alc 46%

£37.75 Now £27 at Waitrose until 3 January View Deal

Cardhu Gold Reserve

From one of Speyside’s oldest distilleries comes this sweeter-style of single malt that will appeal to those just getting into Scotch whisky. Aromas of rich honeyed malt and ripe tropical fruit leap from the glass and continue on the palate, along with flavours of spiced orange and vanilla. The peating is light, giving a subtle toasty smoke note. Alc 40%

£45 Now £25 at Waitrose until 3 January View Deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky offers

Top 10 whisky deals under $50 from Wine.com



More of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky deals

Glen Grant 12 Year Old Whisky

In a world increasingly dominated by bold flavours, Glen Grant remains a masterclass of understatement and subtlety. This single malt is the lighter side of Speyside: orchard fruits, spring hedgerow scents, then a pinch of cinnamon and custard on warm apple pie. There’s structure and weight too, but this is a whisky that never shouts. Alc 43%

Glenmorangie Allta Whisky

This Highland distillery’s January 2019 release uses a yeast discovered on barley growing near the distillery. It has quite a flavour impact, adding a bready, almost nutty character to Glenmo’s trademark silky citrus fruit and hint of menthol. Alc 51.2%

Teeling Small Batch Whiskey

This blended Irish whiskey comprises grain and malt whiskies that have initially been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being blended and further aged in rum casks from Central America. Spicy, floral and rich, the palate also boasts plenty of vanilla custard, lemon, rum n raisin fudge and orchard fruits. Alc 46%

Old Forester 86 Proof Bourbon

A bourbon with a high proportion of rye in its recipe, Old Forester boasts an impressive historical legacy. Created in 1870, it was the first bourbon to be sold in sealed glass bottles, and it continued to be distilled during and after Prohibition. A buttery, sweet and spicy nose leads onto a palate boasting maple syrup, pecans, vanilla pod, cocoa powder and orange oils. Alc 43%

Knob Creek Rye

This Kentucky straight rye whisky packs plenty of flavour to stand up to any ingredients in a cocktail. Made in small batches at the Jim Beam distillery, the nose boasts rye bread, vanilla, charcoal and maple syrup. The rye and vanilla continue onto the palate, joined by citrus peels, salted caramel, pepper and pine. Alc 50%

Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey

This blend of Yamazaki and Hakushu malts, plus Chita grain, exemplifies the subtlety of Japanese distillates, combining gentle fruit with layers of cream and white chocolate. Alc 43%