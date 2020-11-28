Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky deals: the best buys

Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky deals
The massive shopping weekend continues and we are busy unearthing the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky offers for you. We continuously update this page to ensure you get the best buys on your single malts and blended Scotch and Irish whisky, as well as bourbons, ryes and other global drams.
Whisky deals of the day: 28 November
For US whiskey fans, don’t miss our Top 10 under $50 from Wine.com, which features Balcones Texas Rye Whiskey at 50% off!
In the UK, you can’t go past as well a host of new offers from Amazon UK, including 35% off a peaty Johnnie Walker iteration, 31% off an unclothed Famous Grouse, a mysterious single malt Islay whisky and a small-batch bourbon. While on the high street, Waitrose has an incredible 55% off a Speyside single malt, a top Welsh whisky and Woodford Reserve bourbon too..
Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky
Super value at 35% off! A slightly peatier whisky compared to JW’s other lines, matured in casks that were more heavily charred. Along with toast and smoke, there’s dried fruit, toffee and creamy vanilla notes, plus the brand’s signature rich, malty core. Alc 40%
£42.50 Now £27.45 at Amazon UK
Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
A base of Highland Park and Macallan whiskies matured in first-fill Sherry casks, the simplicity of the packaging belies the complexity inside. Sweet Sherry notes of dried spiced fruit, caramel and apple crumble. Great value, especially at 31% off. Alc 40%
£27.49 Now £18.99 at Amazon UK
Haig Club Single Grain Scotch Whisky
The whisky brought to you by David Beckham, this is a great one to serve in a Highball or Old Fashioned cocktail. At 27% off the price is as pretty as the bottle. Alc 40%
£44.99 Now £32.70 at Amazon UK
The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Named in tribute to distillery founder George Smith, this is a good Speyside for newcomers to the world of single malt Scotch whisky. It’s soft, rich and toffeed, with creamy, smooth chocolate notes, dried fruit and baking spices. Alc 40%
£36.59 Now £22 at Amazon UK
Aberlour 16 Year Old Double Cask Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky
This lovely Speyside whisky is matured in both traditional oak as well as ex-Sherry casks and exudes generous, creamy dried fruit and floral notes with classic spice and a gentle malty nuttiness. Great value for 20% off the normal price. Alc 40%
£74.90 Now £60 at Amazon UK until 18 December
FEW Bourbon
FEW Spirits was born in Evanston, Illinois, a city under Prohibition for more than 100 years, and takes its name from the initials of Frances Elizabeth Willard, a key figure in the Temperance Movement. This small-batch craft bourbon brims with aromas and flavours of warm cinnamon buns and toffee, with a long Christmas spice finish. Alc 46.5%
£55.95 Now £37.72 at Amazon UK until midnight TONIGHT
Aerolite Lyndsay 10 Year Old Single Malt Islay Whisky
This peaty dram, from The Character of Islay Whisky Co, was sourced from an undisclosed distillery on the island and aged for 10 years in both bourbon barrels and Spanish oak Sherry quarter casks. The unusual name is actually an anagram of the words ‘ten year old Islay’! There’s lots of salted liquorice notes alongside honey, mocha, bonfire toffees and exotic spices. Alc 46%
£44.95 Now £35.96 at Amazon UK until midnight TONIGHT
Littlemill 25 Year Old Private Cellar Edition & Mini
If you are feeling like splashing out, just 1,500 bottles were made of this – and thankfully it comes with a miniature, so you can try it before broaching the big bottle! The Littlemill distillery closed in 1994 but owners Loch Lomond still release mature stocks every year. This 2015 edition was aged in American and European oak and finished in first-fill oloroso Sherry casks. Alc 50%
£2,250 Now £1,750 at The Whisky Exchange
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
This small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon is understandably popular, boasting round, mellow and delectably sweet notes of chocolate, honeycomb and nutty spice with some lifted florals on the finish. Top value at 25% off. Alc 43%
£33.50 Now £25 at Waitrose until 3 January
Penderyn Welsh Single Malt Whisky
From Wales’ only whisky distillery in Rhondda Cynon Taff, this Madeira cask-finished bottling is light and smooth with aromas of fudge, tropical and dried fruits and vanilla bean. A great buy at almost 30% off. Alc 46%
£37.75 Now £27 at Waitrose until 3 January
Cardhu Gold Reserve
From one of Speyside’s oldest distilleries comes this sweeter-style of single malt that will appeal to those just getting into Scotch whisky. Aromas of rich honeyed malt and ripe tropical fruit leap from the glass and continue on the palate, along with flavours of spiced orange and vanilla. The peating is light, giving a subtle toasty smoke note. Alc 40%
£45 Now £25 at Waitrose until 3 January
More of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday whisky deals
Glen Grant 12 Year Old Whisky
In a world increasingly dominated by bold flavours, Glen Grant remains a masterclass of understatement and subtlety. This single malt is the lighter side of Speyside: orchard fruits, spring hedgerow scents, then a pinch of cinnamon and custard on warm apple pie. There’s structure and weight too, but this is a whisky that never shouts. Alc 43%
Glenmorangie Allta Whisky
This Highland distillery’s January 2019 release uses a yeast discovered on barley growing near the distillery. It has quite a flavour impact, adding a bready, almost nutty character to Glenmo’s trademark silky citrus fruit and hint of menthol. Alc 51.2%
Teeling Small Batch Whiskey
This blended Irish whiskey comprises grain and malt whiskies that have initially been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being blended and further aged in rum casks from Central America. Spicy, floral and rich, the palate also boasts plenty of vanilla custard, lemon, rum n raisin fudge and orchard fruits. Alc 46%
Old Forester 86 Proof Bourbon
A bourbon with a high proportion of rye in its recipe, Old Forester boasts an impressive historical legacy. Created in 1870, it was the first bourbon to be sold in sealed glass bottles, and it continued to be distilled during and after Prohibition. A buttery, sweet and spicy nose leads onto a palate boasting maple syrup, pecans, vanilla pod, cocoa powder and orange oils. Alc 43%
Knob Creek Rye
This Kentucky straight rye whisky packs plenty of flavour to stand up to any ingredients in a cocktail. Made in small batches at the Jim Beam distillery, the nose boasts rye bread, vanilla, charcoal and maple syrup. The rye and vanilla continue onto the palate, joined by citrus peels, salted caramel, pepper and pine. Alc 50%
Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey
This blend of Yamazaki and Hakushu malts, plus Chita grain, exemplifies the subtlety of Japanese distillates, combining gentle fruit with layers of cream and white chocolate. Alc 43%