As Black Friday approaches, the offers are already starting.
We’re looking out for some of the best Amazon Black Friday wine and spirits deals – what better time to stock up ahead of the festive season, or find something new to try?
Amazon wine and spirits
Amazon Black Friday wine and spirits deals
Patrón XO Cafe Tequila
Patrón silver tequila blended with coffee, this is ideal for sipping or for crafting some exciting cocktails.
Abv 35%.
£31.47 Now £25
Seedlip Spice 94 alcohol-free spirit
Seedlip has lead the way for premium alcohol free spirits – a growing industry. Try this Spice 94 made with botanicals like Jamaican Allspice berry & Cardamom.
£27.95 Now £17.80
Mortlach Six Kingdoms Game of Thrones whisky
The final release of the Game of Thrones Scotch whisky collection, this single malt has been aged 15 years in Sherry seasoned casks.
Abv 46%
£120 Now £93.89
Berry Bros & Rudd Sherry cask whisky
This classic blended malt whisky is aged in Sherry casks. Enjoy it served neat or on the rocks.
Abv 44.2%
£32 Now £28.44
The King’s Ginger liqueur
The perfect winter warmer, this was first created by Berry Brothers & Rudd in 1903 for King Edward VII. Ideal enjoyed alone or in cocktails.
Abv 41%
£23.99 Now £17.75
Casa Noble crystal tequila
Triple-distilled, 100% organic agave tequila, a fine example of a Blanco.
Abv 40%
£55 Now £51.13
More wine and spirits inspiration: