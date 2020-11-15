As Black Friday approaches, the offers are already starting.

We’re looking out for some of the best Amazon Black Friday wine and spirits deals – what better time to stock up ahead of the festive season, or find something new to try?

Amazon Black Friday wine and spirits deals

Patrón XO Cafe Tequila

Patrón silver tequila blended with coffee, this is ideal for sipping or for crafting some exciting cocktails.

Abv 35%.

£31.47 Now £25 View Deal

Seedlip Spice 94 alcohol-free spirit

Seedlip has lead the way for premium alcohol free spirits – a growing industry. Try this Spice 94 made with botanicals like Jamaican Allspice berry & Cardamom.

£27.95 Now £17.80 View Deal

Mortlach Six Kingdoms Game of Thrones whisky

The final release of the Game of Thrones Scotch whisky collection, this single malt has been aged 15 years in Sherry seasoned casks.

Abv 46%

£120 Now £93.89 View Deal

Berry Bros & Rudd Sherry cask whisky

This classic blended malt whisky is aged in Sherry casks. Enjoy it served neat or on the rocks.

Abv 44.2%

£32 Now £28.44 View Deal

The King’s Ginger liqueur

The perfect winter warmer, this was first created by Berry Brothers & Rudd in 1903 for King Edward VII. Ideal enjoyed alone or in cocktails.

Abv 41%

£23.99 Now £17.75 View Deal

Casa Noble crystal tequila

Triple-distilled, 100% organic agave tequila, a fine example of a Blanco.

Abv 40%

£55 Now £51.13 View Deal

